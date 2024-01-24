India vs England: Unstoppable force up against immovable object

Here's a sample. Since June 2022 — when Stokes-McCullum came together as a pair — no team scores as quickly as England (4.82 runs per over, next best is Australia at 3.49). They have also married high risk batting with admirable execution; on average, they lose a wicket every 39 runs, the best by a couple of runs. For perspective, India (it has to be noted that they have tended to play a lot of their games on tricky wickets at home) have scored 3.4 runs every over at an average of 32.4 in this period.

The temptation, then, is to bill this series as unstoppable force v. immovable object. India's spinners will keep coming at them. The England batters will keep going without worrying about the consequences of their actions. "The kind of cricket they have been playing is amazing," Ashwin had noted at the BCCI awards function on Tuesday. "With this wonderful brand of cricket that they are playing and the way they have come here and that fearless approach... I'm standing here without knowing what to expect. That's the beauty of Test cricket."

The one thing to safely expect is turn, lots of it. Most overseas batters — and several Indians — have failed to tackle the exaggerated spin. The exception to the rule has been Rohit Sharma, the only player to have hit two Test tons in India since 2021. "You have to be very clear in your mind," he said when asked about the secrets of batting on these kinds of surfaces. "You need to have a gameplan and then back it, whether it's defending tightly or playing a few shots or playing sweeps or reverse sweeps. You need to understand your own strengths." At some level, this is what Bazball is all about. Batters backing themselves against the opposition bowlers.

While England know the 'challenge' that lies ahead of them — a word all the members in their camp have used in the last week or so — the hosts aren't willing to go down the hubris road. "Not at all," was Rohit's answer when he was asked if they feel unbeatable at home. "End of the day, this is sport. There is a possibility that you can lose as well and that's what happens in any sport. Whatever record we have in the last decade or so is not a guarantee that we are going to win. We want to think that (also). If we do not step up or or if we do not show up, we are going to find ourselves in trouble. We want to try and do whatever is possible in that particular session, on that particular day..."

While R Ashwin, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja make India favourites, in isolation, the visitors can profit. This Indian side is one in transition, especially in the batting department. Yashasvi Jaiswal is in his first full season. They go into a Test without any of Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara or Virat Kohli in well over a decade. Keeper KS Bharat struggled for runs in the Australian series. Shubman Gill is still waiting for a 'look-at-me-I-have-arrived' performance in this format.

If that trend continues, the tourists will have a small window. Recent history, though, shows that India will be the team to beat.

India (probable): Rohit, Jaiswal, Gill, Rahul, Shreyas/Patidar, Jadeja, Ashwin, Bharat, Axar/Kuldeep, Bumrah, Siraj.

England (announced): Crawley, Duckett, Pope, Root, Bairstow, Stokes, Foakes, Ahmed, Hartley, Wood, Leach.