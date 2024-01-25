Defending champion Sabalenka beats Coco Gauff, will meet Zheng in Australian Open final

MELBOURNE: Aryna Sabalenka avenged a U.S. Open final loss to Coco Gauff and will take a 13-match Australian Open winning streak into Saturday's championship decider against first-time finalist Zheng Qinwen.

Defending champion Sabalenka attacked Gauff’s serve with her powerful returns and unloaded 33 winners in the 7-6 (2), 6-4 semifinal victory on Thursday night.

No. 12-seeded Zheng had a 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 93-ranked Dayana Yastremska, ending the Ukrainian player's bid to become the second qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open era after 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu.

Zheng lost in the U.S. Open quarterfinals to Sabalenka last year in her best previous run at a major. She's into the final a decade after Chinese star Li Na won the Australian title.

Li reached two finals in Australia before clinching the 2014 final.

“It feels unbelievable. I'm super excited to have such a great performance today and arrive in the final,” said Zheng, who hasn't faced a player ranked in the top 50 in six rounds.

Taking on No. 2 Sabalenka will be a big step up for the 21-year-old Zheng, who is playing in a major for the ninth time.

Sabalenka said she was “ready for anything” against Gauff, and happy to have some support after facing the 19-year-old American in New York last September.

Sabalenka was back in the semis for the fifth straight major, a run that started here in Australia last year in her Grand Slam breakthrough. She's the first to reach consecutive finals here since Williams in 2015, '16 and ’17.

“The key was that I was able to stay focused no matter what, no matter what the score was ... keep fighting for it,” Sabalenka said on the difference between her last two matches against Gauff. “I’m super happy to be in another final of the Grand Slam. Hopefully I can do a little bit better than the last time.”