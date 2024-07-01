Viswanathan Anand clinches Leon Masters Title for the 10th time

LEON: Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand proved his mettle once again by defeating Spaniard Jaime Santos Latasa 3-1 in the finals to win the Leon Masters for the 10th time.

The 54-year-old Anand, who lived in Spain for many years before shifting his base back to Chennai, demonstrated once again that this is one of his favourite hunting grounds.

Anand won his first title here in 1996, 28 years ago.

The tournament featured four players, with Anand’s compatriot Arjun Erigaise, the world number four, as the fourth seed and Bulgarian Veselin Topalov being the other two players.

Each round comprised four games of 20 minutes each, with a 10-second increment after every move.

Arjun lost to Santos Latasa in the second semifinal by a score of 1.5-2.5, a sensational victory for the latter given the vast difference in their ratings.

Earlier in the first semifinal, the legendary duel between Topalov and Anand ended in favour of the Indian, who won the third game before drawing the remaining three.