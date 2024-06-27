London to host Global Chess League’s second edition

CHENNAI: The second edition of the Global Chess League is scheduled to be held in London in the first two weeks of October (3-12). In a press release, the organisers, a joint initiative between the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and Tech Mahindra confirmed the event.

"After a fantastic response to the inaugural season, we are excited to continue our mission of expanding the reach of chess worldwide and creating new experiences for chess fans," FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich was quoted as saying in the release.

The first edition of the league was won by the Triveni Continental Kings, led by Levon Aronian and Yu Yangyi. While it is not known whether the world's best players - including Magnus Carlsen, D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Hou Yifan, R Praggnanandhaa, and Tan Zhongyi, among others - will sign up again, the organisers have promised rosters filled with top players.