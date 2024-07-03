T20 World Cup winning Indian team to have open bus parade in Mumbai on Thursday

As was the case in 2007 when MS Dhoni lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup, this Indian team will have an open bus parade from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium where the felicitation function is expected to happen.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had announced a cash reward of Rs 125 crore for the team, coaches, support staff and selectors which will be awarded during the function at Wankhede.

Having been on road for a long time, most of the players from the squad are likely to get a break before the next assignment.

Meanwhile, the likes of Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Khaleel Ahmed, Rinku Singh are expected to join the Indian team in Zimbabwe for the five-T20I series that begins on July 6.