'England's greatest ever fast bowler': Jason Gillespie hails James Anderson on his retirement

CHENNAI: Ben Stokes is on the edge of the Lord's balcony, egging on James Anderson. And so are the thousands of fans at the iconic venue. It had been the norm for the better part of the last two decades, but Friday was different.

They were not cheering for Anderson to run in and deliver a perfect outswinger there to take the outside edge of the batter at the other end. That part of his life is done and dusted. Here, Anderson walked out with a full glass of Guinness as the fans stood on the outfield, singing 'Jimmy, Jimmy, Jimmy, Jimmy Anderson'. He chugged it in one go for one last time in an England shirt before raising the glass. After that, he walked back into the dressing room.

A sun had set. A 21-year-old long career had come to an end.

For those mortals on the outfield looking on as Anderson exited the balcony, it was not just about 188 Tests, 704 wickets and the 40,000 odd legal deliveries he had bowled for England in whites. It was so much more. A celebration of someone who had been an integral part of their life in this century.

Anderson means different things to different generations. For those born in the 90s, he was the one who kept them glued to the televisions, brought them to the grounds. He was the one they emulated on a cloudy weekend in their backyard. For Rachael Wong, mother of England pacer Issy Wong, he was the source to learn about the game her daughter had grown fond of. "Thank You Jimmy - I have never known cricket without you. The enjoyment has been learning this game & seeing you do your thing, your skill, your fire," she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, before his last Test.

Above all, Anderson was the one unifying figure in England's rollercoaster history throughout the 21st century. And with some very valid reasons. Most wickets by a fast bowler in Test history, second-most number of matches (only Sachin Tendulkar has more with 200), the accolades go on. But it is not the numbers that make Anderson an all-time great. It plays its due part, but Anderson is about longevity. For a seamer to play at the highest level for 21 years is unheard of in the last 60 years. To keep up with the demands of the modern day game where the play moves much faster. Couple that with the schedule getting more chaotic, it takes an incredible amount of physical and mental fortitude.

"It is huge," says former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie. "James needs to take a lot of credit for not only physically but mentally being able to continually churn out. You hear a lot of players who get to a point in time where they just go 'You know what? I've had enough. I don't want to do this anymore.' It's a testament to his mental strength.