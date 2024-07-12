704 wickets and out: England great Jimmy Anderson bows out of test cricket in win over West Indies

LONDON: It’s 704 wickets and out for Jimmy Anderson.

The most prolific fast bowler in test history bowed out of international cricket by helping England complete a win by an innings and 114 runs over the West Indies at Lord's on Friday.

The 41-year-old Anderson's 188th and last test ended with him taking 3-32 in the West Indies second innings as they were dismissed for 136 a little over an hour into the third day's play.

One of those wickets came on Friday, with Anderson enticing an edge behind off Joshua Da Silva with a delivery that seamed away. It was classic Anderson - unlike the caught-and-bowled chance he dropped off Gudakesh Motie with England needing just one more wicket for victory.

He fell to his knees and covered his face with his hand.

Soon, he was walking off the field at the home of cricket - in front of his parents, wife and children - to a standing ovation after Gus Atkinson took the final wicket.