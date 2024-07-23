Shubman Gill is a quick learner and always wants to improve: Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra

CHENNAI: Among the many queries India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed at a press conference on Monday, one thing was clear. They see Shubman Gill as a potential successor to Rohit Sharma. The indications were there when he was named as captain for Zimbabwe tour over Ruturaj Gaikwad, but it was confirmed on Monday as Gill was appointed vice-captain for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

Now, since Rohit took over from Virat Kohli, the vice-captain role had little context to it. There was a time when India had named eight different vice-captains for different formats and series in a year. From KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant to Hardik Pandya to Jasprit Bumrah, every one of them has had the role and even captained on occasion. Going forward, however, the message is clear. Gill — despite not being the best T20I opener, despite not warranting a place on par in comparison with Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal — is now going to be groomed for the biggest job in Indian cricket. That he has established himself in two formats and has the potential to do the same in the third tipped the scales in his favour. "Shubman is the guy we feel, he’s a three format player. He seems to show a lot more qualities over the last year or so from the dressing room. That’s why we want to have somebody who can learn from the senior guys,” Agarkar had said.

Indeed, and it is a quality that even former India pacer Ashish Nehra has seen in the youngster. Gujarat Titans coach Nehra and the management handed him the responsibility of leading the team in the IPL after Hardik Pandya left ahead of this season and they had their reasons for it.

"The great thing about Gill is, he is a quick learner and he wants to learn," Nehra said in a select media interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network. "When you are young or even now, you might think that you are always right, you are not ready to have discussions. Gill is not like that. He is someone who likes to learn from everyone and give his perspective also which is great. He is someone who is outward and talking to the players and those things as you go forward you get better. Everyone has their strengths and so-called weaknesses and Gill is someone who knows 'okay, these are my weaknesses and I need to get better' which is a great thing," Nehra added.

The former India and Delhi cricketer also believes that allowing him to learn on the job with Rohit and Kohli around will be of great help for Gill. "When you are a vice-captain and you have Rohit and Kohli around, that is a great thing for Gill because these guys are there. Sometimes an all-format captain retires and it will not be easy for anyone new who comes in. If you have three-fours years to learn on the job, Gill is a great prospect and the more you do, the better you get and learn," he said,

Nehra was also confident that the new head coach and his former India and Delhi teammate Gambhir will love the new challenge. "The challenges are always there and it is a great opportunity also. It is a different kind of role compared to IPL. Gautam is always very passionate about the game, and has so much experience. Every coach and captain thinks differently. With Gambhir, I can confidently say with his passion, experience, he is going to make big changes, and he will do well. One thing is for sure. He will never change as a person. Have seen him all these years, he is the same. He is very up front and passionate," said Nehra.

