T20 World Cup 2024: Can debutants USA, Canada and Uganda spring a surprise on the big stage?

The upcoming T20 World Cup marks a significant milestone for three associate nations, the United States, Canada and Uganda, as they make their debut in the prestigious tournament. These teams have shown remarkable progress in recent years, and their inclusion in the World Cup is a testament to the growth of cricket globally.

These newcomers will face stiff competition in their respective groups but have shown promising performances in the run-up to the tournament, demonstrating their ability to compete against top teams. As they take the field alongside established cricketing powerhouses, the question on everyone's mind is: how will these newcomers fare on the big stage?

The United States, led by captain Monank Patel, is set to make its T20 World Cup debut. The team boasts a strong batting lineup, with Aaron Jones being a key player with an impressive ODI high score of 123 not out. The USA's experience in playing at home will also be an advantage, with familiarity with the conditions and crowds giving them an edge over some of the more established teams.

The United States played a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh last month, showcasing their growth and competitiveness against top teams. They won the series 2-1, marking a significant milestone in their cricket history.

In the first match, the US pulled off a shocking five-wicket win, demonstrating their ability to compete against top teams. Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh's unbeaten 62-run partnership in the final five overs was the key to USA's successful chase of 154, with Anderson scoring 34 not out and Singh smashing 33 not outoff just 13 balls. The USA bowlers also put in a strong performance, with off-spinner Steven Taylor taking 2/9 from his three overs to restrict Bangladesh to 153/6. They then closed out the next match by six runs to bag their first series victory against a full number team.