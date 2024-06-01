T20 World Cup 2024: Can debutants USA, Canada and Uganda spring a surprise on the big stage?

The upcoming T20 World Cup marks a significant milestone for three associate nations, the United States, Canada and Uganda, as they make their debut in the prestigious tournament. These teams have shown remarkable progress in recent years, and their inclusion in the World Cup is a testament to the growth of cricket globally.
These newcomers will face stiff competition in their respective groups but have shown promising performances in the run-up to the tournament, demonstrating their ability to compete against top teams. As they take the field alongside established cricketing powerhouses, the question on everyone's mind is: how will these newcomers fare on the big stage?
The United States, led by captain Monank Patel, is set to make its T20 World Cup debut. The team boasts a strong batting lineup, with Aaron Jones being a key player with an impressive ODI high score of 123 not out. The USA's experience in playing at home will also be an advantage, with familiarity with the conditions and crowds giving them an edge over some of the more established teams.
The United States played a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh last month, showcasing their growth and competitiveness against top teams. They won the series 2-1, marking a significant milestone in their cricket history.
In the first match, the US pulled off a shocking five-wicket win, demonstrating their ability to compete against top teams. Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh's unbeaten 62-run partnership in the final five overs was the key to USA's successful chase of 154, with Anderson scoring 34 not out and Singh smashing 33 not outoff just 13 balls. The USA bowlers also put in a strong performance, with off-spinner Steven Taylor taking 2/9 from his three overs to restrict Bangladesh to 153/6. They then closed out the next match by six runs to bag their first series victory against a full number team.
This victory marked USA's first against a top-ten team in the ICC T20I rankings and provided a timely boost ahead of their T20 World Cup campaign, where they are placed in Group A along with Canada, Ireland and powerhouses India and Pakistan.
Canada is also making its debut in the T20 World Cup, marking a significant milestone in the country's cricket history. Led by Saad Bin Zafar, the team's recent successes can be attributed to the rapid growth in international students and immigrants from South Asia and other cricket-loving regions, which has strengthened its roster. The team's focus on grassroots development and the revival of the GT20 tournament have also contributed to their growth, with the 2023 GT20 season attracting international stars and energising homegrown talent.
Canada's performances in the warm-up matches have been impressive, showcasing their growth and depth in the team. In their first match against Nepal, they demonstrated their ability to adapt to different conditions and opponents, securing a convincing 63-run victory. Nicholas Kirton's 39-ball 51 and Ravinderpal Singh's 41 not out off 17 balls were key contributions to Canada's total of 183/7. The bowlers, led by Dillon Heyliger's 4-20, effectively restricted Nepal to 120, highlighting Canada's all-round capabilities.
Uganda, on the other hand, has been on a remarkable journey, finishing second in the T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier to secure its first-ever World Cup appearance. Led by captain Brian Masaba, the team features a mix of experienced players like Frank Nsubuga and young talent like Juma Miyaji. The squad also boasts aggressive batsmen like Riazat Ali Shah and Dinesh Nakrani, who will look to make an impact with their batting. Uganda's ability to adapt to different conditions will be crucial, having played in various surfaces and weather conditions during their qualifying matches.
Uganda's performances in the warm-up matches and their journey leading up to the T20 World Cup have been a mix of promising results and valuable experience. In their warm-up match against Namibia, Uganda put up a competitive total of 134/8, with Nakrani scoring an unbeaten 51 off 41 balls. The squad's blend of experienced players like Frank Nsubuga and young talents such as Juma Miyaji has been a key factor in their success. They are in a tough Group C along with co-hosts West Indies, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea.
The inclusion of the United States, Canada and Uganda in the T20 World Cup is a significant milestone for associate nations. All three teams have shown remarkable progress and will look to make a lasting impression on the big stage. Whie they may face challenges from more experienced teams, their adaptability, leadership and talent will be crucial in determining their success. As the tournament unfolds, cricket fans around the world will be eagerly watching these newcomers to see if they can spring a surprise and make a lasting impression.