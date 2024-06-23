Sport

Indian archers win bronze in recurve mixed team event at World Cup

The Indian women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur bagged a gold medal, on Saturday.
PTI

ANTALYA: The Indian recurve mixed team of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Bhajan Kaur produced an excellent performance to rally past Mexico and clinch a bronze medal in the Archery World Cup Stage 3 on Sunday.

Trailing 0-2 after conceding the opening set, the Indian team produced a flawless round to bring it level and seal a stunning 5-3 (35-38, 40-39, 38-37, 38-38) win over their Mexican opponents Alejandra Valencia and Matias Grande.

This was India's third medal from the meet, and the archers will be in the hunt for two more medals when Dhiraj and Ankita Bhakat compete in their respective individual semifinals later in the day.

The Indian women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur bagged a gold medal, while Priyansh secured a silver on Saturday.

Ankita, Bhajan earn individual quotas in archery for Paris Olympics
Bronze medal
Indian archers
Archery World Cup

