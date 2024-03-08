Rohit, Gill take game away from England

DHARAMSALA: When Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill strode out to bat on Friday morning at the HPCA Stadium, it was not as cold or breezy as Day One. Yet, they knew how the conditions in the first hour would determine the day. So did England. Which is why they started with James Anderson and Shoaib Bashir. Twenty balls in, it was clear how India were going to go about their business.

Rohit had already sent a message, smashing consecutive boundaries off Bashir. But the real test awaited Gill. Anderson was trying to make the most of the morning weather. Gill, having already faced an over from Anderson, had just negated an inswinger. He knew what the 41-year-old, who was on 698 Test wickets, was trying and decided to take him on.

Gill charged at Anderson, stood tall and lofted him down the ground. Such was the sight of the ball sailing into the stands that even the Dhauladhar Range on the backdrop of the venue couldn’t make you take the eyes off Gill. Ben Stokes would nod in acknowledgment with a wry smile.

That was just the beginning. Two balls later, Gill would unleash a fierce cut, sending a short-of-length delivery to the ropes. Then, Rohit guided Anderson with such precision that Stokes took him off after a three-over spell. In came Mark Wood, hoping to hurry Rohit and Gill with his pace. He had two fielders on the leg side behind square, and kept hitting the lengths trying to provoke a mistimed hook or a pull.