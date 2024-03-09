Medallists from Jaipur, Pune nationals eligible for wrestling trials

CHENNAI: The tug-of-war continues as despite reaching an agreed formula to hold selection trials, the tussle for control over the Wrestling Federation of India looks unending. It is now understood that after talks between all stakeholders including the sports ministry and the WFI, all medallists from the Pune or Jaipur nationals can take part in the trials.
The competitions to pick men's freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestlers will be held on Sunday at SAI centre Sonepat as announced by the ad-hoc committee formed by the Indian Olympic Association to oversee the functioning of the WFI. Similarly, the trials for women wrestlers will be held the next day at the SAI centre in Patiala. The WFI had announced that it would organise trials at IG Stadium in New Delhi but withdrew the circular following a directive from the Delhi High Court.
The court might have authorised the ad-hoc body to hold trials but the world governing body, United World Wrestling, made it clear through its letter that only its affiliated unit WFI can send entries for international tournaments including the events in question - Asian Championships and Asian Olympic Games Qualifier.
The UWW's stand seems to be the reason behind the recent partnership forged between the WFI, government and other stakeholders.
"The court's directives meant only the ad-hoc panel can organise trials but the UWW will not accept their entries. At this point of time, there can be no other option but hold the trials to make sure Indian wrestlers compete in the Olympic qualifier and continental event," a source keeping track of the developments told The New Indian Express.
It must be understood that once the UWW says it recognises the WFI, no other entity can organise the trials, including appointing technical delegates to oversee the trials. It is learnt that all stakeholders decided to form a committee of observers with a representative each from WFI, sports ministry, ad-hoc panel and IOA. However, it is learnt that WFI will appoint the referees and other officials for the competitions. "The coaches and referees will sign the results, which would be sent to UWW on Monday after the trials. No one from the ad-hoc panel will sign the results," added the source.
WFI president Sanjay Kumar Singh is unlikely to be present but an office-bearer from the Delhi Wrestling Association could be WFI's representative in the trials.
The participation of the protesting wrestlers -- Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat -- will be ascertained at the time of weigh-in. Vinesh competed in the Jaipur nationals and won gold in the 55kg weight category while Bajrang skipped the tournament as he was training in Russia. He, however, has returned to the country and his participation is expected to garner a lot of headlines if he decides to compete. The New Indian Express tried to reach out to him enquiring about his decision but he remained incommunicado. Sakshi has already announced her retirement from the sport and stated clearly that she will not return to the mat.
Ad-hoc panel head Bhupender Singh Bajwa also remained unavailable for comment. But a source from the panel confirmed that all wrestlers are eligible to compete as per the arranged formula.
Bajrang at Sonepat
Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, who led the protest against the former WFI president, is set to take part in the trials. It is learnt that the champion wrestler was there at the venue polishing his wares along with a foreign coach. He is getting his weight and body ready for the trials.
UWW writes to IOC
Meanwhile, the UWW has apparently written to the International Olympic Committee raising concerns over rising government intervention in matters concerning the WFI. It has apparently urged the IOC to get in touch with the IOA and make sure the autonomous structure of the NSF is maintained.