Medallists from Jaipur, Pune nationals eligible for wrestling trials

CHENNAI: The tug-of-war continues as despite reaching an agreed formula to hold selection trials, the tussle for control over the Wrestling Federation of India looks unending. It is now understood that after talks between all stakeholders including the sports ministry and the WFI, all medallists from the Pune or Jaipur nationals can take part in the trials.

The competitions to pick men's freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestlers will be held on Sunday at SAI centre Sonepat as announced by the ad-hoc committee formed by the Indian Olympic Association to oversee the functioning of the WFI. Similarly, the trials for women wrestlers will be held the next day at the SAI centre in Patiala. The WFI had announced that it would organise trials at IG Stadium in New Delhi but withdrew the circular following a directive from the Delhi High Court.

The court might have authorised the ad-hoc body to hold trials but the world governing body, United World Wrestling, made it clear through its letter that only its affiliated unit WFI can send entries for international tournaments including the events in question - Asian Championships and Asian Olympic Games Qualifier.

The UWW's stand seems to be the reason behind the recent partnership forged between the WFI, government and other stakeholders.