Incredible Dhoni like a diesel engine that never ends, says de Villiers

"There were a lot of rumours about MS Dhoni finishing up last year; that was not the case, ladies and gentlemen. He would be back again.

Will this be his final season? No one knows. He just seems to be this diesel engine that never ends. He keeps running. What an incredible player, what an incredible captain," de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

CSK has been a force to reckon with, winning the most number of championships alongside Mumbai Indians and most of its success has been attributed to sticking to the core group of senior players.

"I believe it's through their presence, it's through the leadership of MSD, a calm coach in Stephen Fleming, senior players in Ravindra Jadeja and others who have really set this incredible culture alive. They are a very intimidating team to play against. They are never easy to beat," de Villiers said.

"That is always a great characteristic of a very successful unit, of a very successful franchise. When you are playing well, it's 'Yes, no problem, no one's gonna stop us'. But, when you are not playing so well, they always find a way to compete," he added.

CSK get their IPL 2024 campaign underway versus Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on March 22.