It feels like I am going to make my debut again: Pant on much-awaited IPL comeback

NEW DELHI: Rishabh Pant will soon be back on the field 14 months after surviving a life-threatening car accident and ahead of that moment, the wicketkeeper-batter is "nervous" like a debutant all over again.

Pant was cleared to play the IPL by the BCCI on Tuesday.

His team Delhi Capitals will open its IPL campaign against Punjab Kings in Mohali on March 23.

He met with a horrific car crash in December, 2022, while driving to his home in Roorkee.

He suffered multiple injuries and a ligament reconstruction surgery had to be performed on his right knee.

He was also left to nurse a fractured wrist and ankle.

"I am excited and nervous at the same time. It feels like I am going to make my debut again," said Pant in a Delhi Capitals release.