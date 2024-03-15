Liverpool face Atalanta in Europa League quarters in Klopp's farewell season

PARIS: Liverpool will play Italian outfit Atalanta in the quarter-finals of this season's Europa League after the teams were paired together in Friday's draw, which left open the possibility of the Anfield side meeting Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who are still in contention to win a quadruple this season, will entertain Atalanta at Anfield on April 11 and go to Italy a week later for the return.

The Reds hammered Sparta Prague 11-2 on aggregate on the last 16 and will be favourites to beat Atalanta, who currently lie sixth in Serie A.

The clubs met in the group stage of the Champions League in 2020/21, with Liverpool winning 5-0 away in Bergamo and Atalanta winning 2-0 at Anfield.

Leverkusen are enjoying a remarkable season under former Liverpool midfielder Alonso, who is one of the leading contenders to replace Klopp as manager at Anfield when the German steps down at the end of the campaign.