With emphasis on run-control over wicket-taking, Rahul Chahar tries to adapt in the age of big hitters

CHENNAI: Much like it has been for his team, it has been a roller-coaster of an IPL season for Punjab Kings spinner Rahul Chahar. While the team is placed seventh in the table with four wins in ten matches, Rahul played in only four of them. He started off the season with a 1/33 against Delhi Capitals, but the next two games did not go well. He bowled just four overs across two games and went for 58 runs before missing out on the next few games.

Chahar eventually came back against Kolkata Knight Riders — where Kings completed the highest successful chase — and had good returns — 1/33 in four overs at 8.25 economy. It only got better when he returned to MA Chidambaram Stadium, one of his favourite venues, to go up against Chennai Super Kings. With the happy memories of 2023 and 2019 at the venue, Chahar continued to thrive on a red soil pitch — 2/16 in four overs, including an over to MS Dhoni in the death — as Kings got the better of the Super Kings once again in Chennai. The icing on the cake was the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, as his partner-in-crime Harpreet Brar (2/17) sent back spin basher Shivam Dube for a first-ball duck.

While Chahar and Brar accounted for four CSK wickets on Wednesday, the significant aspect of their spell was that they did not concede a single boundary in eight overs. And that is perhaps the most rewarding thing for Chahar — to be economical and not go for runs — and understandably so. This IPL season has been titled in the favour of batters and with the Impact Player rule coming in, there has been little to no inhibition from the batters to hit sixes. The record-breaking totals posted in the ongoing seasons sum the effect it has had on the bowlers.

As a spinner, Chahar, who is not a big fan of the Impact Player rule, is trying to find his own way to make an impact. For him, the focus has shifted to being economical than going for wickets. "The way things are going it looks very difficult for bowlers. I think these days, more than wicket taking, bowlers who can be economical are more valuable. And that is what I am focusing on, my strength is my economy," Chahar tells this daily.