Chennai to host first women's Test in almost 50 years when South Africa come visiting in June

CHENNAI: Ten years after their first Test match in India, South Africa women will play a red-ball fixture in the country, starting June 28 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Along with the four-day Test match, the two sides will face each other in six white ball fixtures - three ODIs (starting from June 16) and three T20Is (starting from July 5) before leaving for the Asia Cup, starting in Sri Lanka on July 19.

Bengaluru is scheduled to host three ODIs from June 16, while Chennai will host the Test match followed by three T20Is from July 5 till July 9. This is the first women's Test match in the city since 1976 when India hosted West Indies.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side last played two Tests against England and Australia in December 2023. On the other hand, Laura Wolvaardt made her Test captaincy debut against Australia in Perth earlier this year. For the promotion of red-ball cricket, the BCCI also restarted the Senior Women's Inter Zonal multi-day trophy this year with Pune hosting the fixtures.