Unnathi Aiyappa wins 200m gold medal, qualifies for World Junior Championship

BHUBANESWAR: Young sensation Unnathi Aiyappa, in her first senior competition, bagged the gold medal in the 200m race, clocking 23.85s in the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2024 at Kalinga Stadium here on Monday.

Competing with local favourite Srabani Nanda, the 18-year old Karnataka athlete came first to qualify for the 2024 World Athletics U-20 Championship. Meanwhile, Srabani clinched the silver medal with a timing of 23.89s and Devyani of Gujarat received the bronze medal with 24.14s.

Earlier, Unnathi won a bronze in the 100m hurdles at the Asian U20 Championships in Dubai. She clocked 13.66s (qualification mark 14.20s) and got the ticket for Lima, Peru, to participate in the World Athletics U-20 Championship from August 27-31. She is the daughter of former Indian heptathlete Pramila Aiyappa and quartermiler BP Aiyappa. Pramilla won bronze at the Asian Games at Guangzhou in 2010.