Boxer Parveen Hooda's Olympic dreams over after suspension

CHENNAI: Parveen Hooda, who had secured a boxing quota in the 57-kg category during the Asian Games, has been handed a 22-month suspension by the International Testing Agency (ITA) for whereabouts failure, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) confirmed on Friday.

In the wake of this development, the BFI also confirmed that they will be sending a fresh challenger from the country to regain the quota during the upcoming Olympic qualifiers in Bangkok. There will be at least three quotas on offer in the category. The BFI said that the reserves (60kg and 66kg) are eligible to compete in the 57-kg category (goes without saying that cutting weight is necessary). However, it is unclear at the moment as they had not officially announced the reserves at the time of announcement of the squad on April 13. As per eligibility rule, the reserves should have been registered by April 11. Jaismine Lamboria, who had competed in the 60kg category during the recent Olympic qualifiers in Italy, could go but her parents had denied the same when asked about it a few days back.

"While it's regrettable that Parveen won't be able to compete for India and will be serving the suspension, I am happy that we were able to at least reduce the suspension period and she will be back in the ring soon," BFI chief Ajay Singh was quoted as saying in a release.