Coach Thomas Tuchel says he's still leaving after talks on extending Bayern Munich stay fell through

MUNICH: Thomas Tuchel says he is still leaving Bayern Munich after talks on extending his stay at the club fell through.

Bayern said in February that Tuchel would leave at the end of the season but the coach said Friday that he held talks with the club on a “180-degree turn” that would have seen him stay after all.

“We found no agreement on further cooperation so the agreement from February remains in force,” he said.

In the three months since Bayern said Tuchel was leaving, it has tried and failed to sign a series of high-profile replacements.

Xabi Alonso is staying with Bayer Leverkusen after beating Bayern to the Bundesliga title, Tuchel's predecessor Julian Nagelsmann signed an extension with the German national team, and Ralf Rangnick remains with Austria.

Bayern is without a trophy this season for the first time since 2012 after losing the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen, but Tuchel's team was praised for reaching the Champions League semifinals before a narrow loss to Real Madrid.

There was also a petition from some Bayern fans calling on the club to keep Tuchel.