IPL 2024: Relentless training, net sessions in and out of country with Yuvraj behind Abhishek's explosive form

"He (Abhishek Sharma) is amazing. I wouldn't want to bowl to him. It's scary as he plays with freedom, not only against pacers but also against spinners."

This quote from Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins on Sunday after the win against Punjab Kings sums up Abhishek's tantalising performance in the ongoing IPL so far. The left-hander from Punjab has impressed all and sundry with his fiery batting and formed a formidable opening partnership with Aussie Travis Head for his team. Such has been his impact this season that even explosive batters from across the globe look ordinary in front of him.

It appears as if he doesn't believe in hitting fours. The 23-year-old has slammed more sixes than fours, 41 maximums so far, the most by any batter in 2024. The half-a-dozen sixes he hit against Punjab Kings on Sunday meant he also went past his illustrious compatriot Virat Kohli (37) as far as most sixes by an Indian batter in an IPL season is concerned. Among batters who have played 100 or more balls this season, Abhishek's strike rate (467 runs at 209.41 SR) is only behind James Fraser-McGurk of Delhi Capitals (330 runs at a SR of 234.04).

James Franklin, pace bowling coach of SRH, came up with an interesting statistics after Hyderabad's last league match at the home ground. "He (Abhishek) is outstanding. It's a bizarre stat as some of us saw that his six-hitting in the previous few seasons were in single digit and now it's in the high 30s. He’s totally transformed his game and really taken this IPL on. It’s been brilliant to watch,” Franklin, the former New Zealand player, said in the post-match press conference on Sunday.

One look into Abhishek's performance in the last seven seasons, and the difference is there to see. Making his IPL debut for Delhi in 2018, he hit five sixes that year. Next season, he was signed by SRH, but could send the ball over the boundary ropes only seven times in the next three years (0 in 2019, 3 in 2020 and 4 in 2021). The 2022 IPL turned out to be a breakthrough season for him as he scored 426 runs smashing 13 sixes. Next year, he scored 226 runs and managed only 6 sixes. This meant he clobbered 31 sixes in his first six IPL seasons.