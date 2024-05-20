New mentor, general election and Kolkata's quest for third IPL trophy

AHMEDABAD: The last time Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL trophy in 2014, Gautam Gambhir was their captain and Yusuf Pathan their key batter. A lot has changed since then in the past decade. Both Gambhir and Yusuf retired from all forms of cricket years ago and forayed into politics.

Here also Gambhir took precedence as he remained a member of parliament from 2019 to 2024 before announcing that he will not contest during this general elections while Yusuf is trying his luck as the TMC candidate in 2024 from Baharampur, a Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal.

After the twin trophies, both parted ways with the Kolkata franchise, plying their trade with other teams. Gambhir even mentored Lucknow Super Giants before returning to Kolkata in 2024 as their mentor. Coincidentally, Yusuf is also back in West Bengal not with the team but as an MP aspirant given his previous connection with the state as KKR player. He also tried to invoke the emotional connection with the state after being announced TMC candidate by saying, "I got immense love from West Bengal while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders and I want to serve them back."

Despite them being the third most successful team in the tournament in the last 16 seasons only behind five-time champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata have blown hot and cold since the inception of the league. Apart from their two title winning campaigns, they qualified for playoffs only five times before this season (2011, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021). Their best finish since the 2014 title came in 2021 when they lost the final to Chennai.

With Gambhir back in the dugout, even though as a mentor, and Yusuf's fate and future with the state sealed after the fourth phase of election on May 13, Shreyas Iyer-led side became the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season.