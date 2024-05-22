Fielder Russell a bonus for KKR as IPL final looms

AHMEDABAD: Kolkata Knight Riders' pacer Mitchell Starc might have walked away with all praise and deservedly so given his deadly opening spell against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night. But there were others who should be credited for the thumping victory as the two-time champions made it to the final for the fourth time in 17 years.

Be it their opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz or batters Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer or Andre Russell - the fielder and the bowler. Starc had sent back Travis Head in the first over after SRH opted to bat but Abhishek Sharma's threat was still looming over KKR as it was the latter who punctured Punjab Kings bowling attack the other day to guide team to safety while chasing 200 plus target in Hyderabad. Unperturbed with the early departure of his opening partner, Abhishek tried to go aerial the next over, the second of the innings bowled by Vaibhav Arora but could not middle it properly. Russell at covers leaped and managed to get both hands at the ball, plucking it out of the thin air. The celebration said it all.

Speaking to the IPL website after the match, the West Indies all-rounder said, "You know starting the tournament this is what we set out for, there is no big set out, celebrations and emotions as we know the work is not complete. When a batter like him (Abhishek) hits a ball to you and gives you a chance, you can't give him a second chance because we all know how dangerous he is."

Dre-Russ, as he is fondly called, joined the Kolkata franchise in 2014 playing only two matches for the team in their title-winning campaign. Since then he has grown in stature with the outfit as he has now represented four of the Knight Riders owned franchises in various leagues across the globe. A destructive batter having an ability to hit the ball with incredible power apart from consistently bowling at 140 kmph, Russell is the most sought after all-rounder especially in T20 leagues. Given his prowess with the bat and ball, his athleticism on the field garners less attention.