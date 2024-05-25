IPL 2024: Chepauk all set for big final

CHENNAI: All roads will lead to Chepauk on Sunday evening as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) battle it out against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final of the Indian Premier League.

The Pat Cummins-led side will be high on confidence after thumping Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs in the Qualifier 2 played on Friday. KKR were the first side in the final on the back of their win over SRH in Qualifier 1.

After a close look at both sides, one gets the feeling that KKR has a definite edge over SRH. The Chandrakant Pandit-coached side ticks all the boxes and have an all-round side.

SRH have a few quality batters in their ranks, but bowling is one area where they are weak.

However, what will be of paramount importance for the high-voltage clash is the surface. The decider will be played on Pitch No 4. It promises to be full of runs.

While conventional wisdom is that you bat first in a final, Cummins opted to downplay its importance.

"Yeah, we'll have another look (at the wicket) on Sunday, work it out. But yeah, it doesn't really bother us too much. I think back in the day I used to think about batting first and putting runs on the board. I think teams are probably less worried about chasing nowadays than maybe they were back in the day," the Australian said.