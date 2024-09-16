Harmanpreet strikes twice as India beat Korea 4-1 to reach Asian Champions Trophy final

HULUNBUIR (China): Skipper Harmanpreet Singh's sublime form resulted in twin strikes as defending champions India entered the final of the Asian Champions Trophy with a clinical 4-1 win against South Korea in the semi-final here on Monday.

India scored through Uttam Singh (13th minute), skipper Harmanpreet Singh (19th, 45th) and Jarmanpreet Singh (32nd), while Korea's lone goal came from through Yang Jihun (33rd)'s penalty corner conversion.

India will take on hosts China in Tuesday's final.

Earlier in the day, China defeated Pakistan 2-0 via shoot-out in the first semifinal after the two teams finished 1-1 at the end of regulation 60 minutes.

In the previous league stage encounter between the two finalists, India prevailed 3-0.

Pakistan and Korea will face off in the third place classification match which will also be played on Tuesday.

Meanwhile in the fifth-sixth place classification match, Japan beat Malaysia 4-2 in shoot-out following a 4-4 stalemate in normal time.

In the second semifinal as expected, the Indians started on the offensive and tested the Korean defence with persistent attacks from the word go.

The Koreans, on the other hand, were contend to sit back and defend and rely on sporadic counter attacks.

Abhishek came tantalisingly close to handing India the lead in the fourth minute but his reverse hit was brilliantly saved by Korean goalkeeper Kim Jaehan.

The Indian made promising build ups and penetrated the Korean circle on consistent basis in the first quarter.