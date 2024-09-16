India's Paralympians outshined its Olympians, it's time to give them the support they deserve

The lack of interest in India in the run-up to the Paralympics was summed up by Deepa Malik, the first woman from the country to win a Paralympic medal. She told the National Herald, ‘’We had to send at least 50 emails to have an official broadcaster on board till Jio came to the rescue. This gave the fans a chance to watch the events live."

Despite all this, para-sports have started to gain traction. The increased budget for para-athletes including training, coaching, nutrition and equipment has yielded results in Paris. Para-athletes were also given the benefits of training abroad as well as participating in international tournaments.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the Indian contingent and has promised further support. “The country is rising in Paralympics and para sports. From four medals in 2016, India won 19 in Tokyo and 29 in Paris finishing at the 18th place. We will provide all the facilities to all of our para-athletes so that we can win more medals, especially gold, in 2028,” he said.

The results from the Paralympics have not only brought glory to the country but also inspired many younger disabled children to overcome the social stigma, embrace themselves and take up para sports. “More kids, who had earlier never thought of participating in para-sports, have started to enroll in various disciplines. I have seen the number go up. And that is at every event, every level,” said Atonu Ray, a para-badminton trainer from Kolkata.

“I am a huge fan of sports, be it any kind. And I connected with Atonu to get more disabled people into sports. I knew this community is bound to grow. The government is doing a good job, but I still think there is need for more sponsors at an earlier level. These athletes need more support and more exposure,” pointed out Atonu’s co-trainer Subhash.