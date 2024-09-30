Neeraj Chopra, Klaus Bartonietz to part ways as AFI scouts for new coach

CHENNAI: One of the most rewarding coach-athlete associations in Indian sport is set to end. Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is set to have a new coach next season. Klaus Bartonietz, who had been his coach since 2019, has conveyed his decision not to continue beyond this season. The 75-year-old coach would like to spend more time with his family.
This was confirmed by Adille Sumariwalla, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president. “He told us about this earlier this season because he is also not growing younger,” said Sumariwalla. “He wanted to spend more time with his family.”
The German bio-mechanic expert had been with Neeraj since his elbow injury in 2019. Before Klaus, Neeraj was training under Uwe Hohn but the legendary German javelin thrower's training rituals were not suiting Neeraj. The New Indian Express had indicated that this could be Neeraj’s last season with Klaus and the Athletics Federation of India has confirmed the news.
The AFI chief said the German biomechanic expert helped Neeraj flourish as an athlete. “We feel that he also needs someone new after spending five years with Klaus,” said Sumariwalla. “He also would need some changes in his thinking, psychology and even training. I think in a way it might be a good thing for him. Together we are looking for a good coach. We are looking for someone with whom Neeraj would be comfortable and are talking to a lot of people. We will get him another good coach soon.”
The AFI would want the veteran German coach to continue his association in training, especially the junior programme but everything depends on him. Sumariwalla said that Klaus’ work with Neeraj is beyond exemplary. “He has trained him to two Olympic medals, gold and silver, two world championships medals, again silver and gold, one Commonwealth Games gold, two Asian Games gold beside other Diamond League titles and wins,” he said.
Not just that, Klaus had helped during his recovery after the elbow injury in 2019. Guiding Neeraj through his troubled groin injury too has been another highlight of their association. “That too was a tedious process and getting him to become world and Olympic champion... that’s something very extraordinary,” said Sumariwalla. “Even this time, managing the groin injury through these testing times. He helped him to a medal at the Olympics. It’s a great job he has done.”
In what capacity Klaus will continue is yet to be decided. On associating with Neeraj later, a lot would depend on the new coach, whether the two would be compatible or not and whether Klaus would want to continue. “We are in constant talks with the coach (Klaus) and will decide something favourable for all,” he said. “Till the time he needs support, we will give him support.” On Klaus working with the new coach, the AFI is yet to discuss. “We have not discussed but we would love to continue with our association. I would love to have him in our junior programme, especially the knowledge he has will do wonders with our junior athletes.”
As for the new coach, the scouting has just begun and everything depends on Neeraj. It’s the athlete who will have the final say.