Neeraj Chopra, Klaus Bartonietz to part ways as AFI scouts for new coach

CHENNAI: One of the most rewarding coach-athlete associations in Indian sport is set to end. Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is set to have a new coach next season. Klaus Bartonietz, who had been his coach since 2019, has conveyed his decision not to continue beyond this season. The 75-year-old coach would like to spend more time with his family.

This was confirmed by Adille Sumariwalla, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president. “He told us about this earlier this season because he is also not growing younger,” said Sumariwalla. “He wanted to spend more time with his family.”

The German bio-mechanic expert had been with Neeraj since his elbow injury in 2019. Before Klaus, Neeraj was training under Uwe Hohn but the legendary German javelin thrower's training rituals were not suiting Neeraj. The New Indian Express had indicated that this could be Neeraj’s last season with Klaus and the Athletics Federation of India has confirmed the news.

The AFI chief said the German biomechanic expert helped Neeraj flourish as an athlete. “We feel that he also needs someone new after spending five years with Klaus,” said Sumariwalla. “He also would need some changes in his thinking, psychology and even training. I think in a way it might be a good thing for him. Together we are looking for a good coach. We are looking for someone with whom Neeraj would be comfortable and are talking to a lot of people. We will get him another good coach soon.”