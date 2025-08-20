Gill is not rigid and that's the biggest learning from him: Ramandeep

CHENNAI: On Tuesday, all-rounder Ramandeep Singh was bowling his first over for Punjab against Hyderabad here at the Murugappa Cricket Ground during the All India Buchi Babu Invitation Tournament when the BCCI announced the T20 Asia Cup squad. Having already played two T20Is for India last year, the 28-year-old Kolkata Knight Riders' player was hopeful despite knowing he hasn't had many chances to make it to the national squad.

Expectedly, his name was not there but Ramandeep didn't regret having a hope. "Every player should have hope to play for India as it's very important," Ramandeep told this daily after Hyderabad chased down a 292-run target against his team to win the contest on Wednesday.

"It's very important to have expectations from yourself but I always believe that I can only control the things which are in my control. I always want to improve. I want to make myself a match winner and every team needs a match winner. If I succeed in doing that I will find a place in the team," added the all-rounder.

A fast bowling all-rounder, Ramandeep said he is ready to bowl fast and a lot of overs this season. "I would not say it's a work in progress (pace bowling) because I think I am ready for it. This wicket here at the venue offered little help for the fast bowlers that's why I didn't bowl much. Besides, we already had three main fast bowlers in the playing XI. But people will see me bowling a lot during this year and they will also see me winning matches for Punjab this year. I am a Punjabi and all Punjabi cricketers love hitting sixes. Similarly, I love to bowl fast. So you will definitely see me bowling really quick this season. The goal is to bowl according to the situation and how I can win games for my team. I want to be a match winner — be it through my bowling or through my fielding."

Obviously disappointed for not making it to the India squad, he felt cricket is all about improving every day and that's what his goal is. "I take it one day at a time and try to improve myself. Be it batting, be it bowling or be it fielding. To be honest, I don't think about the end result. I just think about my process and try to keep improving myself and that's what the goal is. Rest whatever is written for me I am ready for that."

His Punjab teammate Shubman Gill is India Test captain and Ramandeep said he learnt a lot from him when he played Ranji Trophy for the state team last season. "Nothing is easy. As an individual you have to perform. Nobody performs for you neither they help you carve a niche for you. Experience wise, it definitely helps. Anmolpreet (Singh) is there and Gill is there. Both are my seniors. Last year when Gill played for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy, I learnt a lot from him. He shared his thoughts on how to dominate in Test cricket. He told me a few areas where I have to work and I am working on them and obviously it's been yielding results as well," he said.

Ramandeep said the biggest learning he got from Gill is flexibility and playing according to the situation. "He moulds himself according to the situation which is not easy. He is very tactical I would say. He plays according to wickets. He is not rigid. That's what I have learnt from him — to be flexible. On green wickets, you have to leave the balls as well. Leaving balls and not giving your wicket is also dominance. That's what I am learning from Gill."

Mumbai Indians might be his first franchise in the IPL but it's Kolkata Knight Riders, his existing team in the league, which is close to his heart. Ramandeep said he has a reason to stay loyal to KKR. "I have never played cricket for money. I always wanted to remain loyal to the franchise that has given me an opportunity at the highest level. Phone calls will keep coming. Every team needs good players and luckily I am in that group. But it was KKR that gave me that opportunity and fame so it will always remain close to my heart. So when Venky (Mysore) sir (KKR managing director) asked me about their retention plan about me and told me I am free to go to the auction pool to fetch a bigger price, I told him sir 'I want to play for KKR.' Anyway I was playing for `20 lakh in the previous season and getting `4 crore was a big thing for me."