FIFTH TEST: Siraj-matazz - The last man standing

The script for Siraj could not have been better after what he had been through. At Lord's Siraj was heartbroken when a ball he defended rolled onto the stumps giving England a narrow victory. During England's second innings at The Oval when Joe Root and Harry Brook were running away with the match, Siraj kept thinking about how he caught the latter when he was on 19 before stepping on the boundary ropes. It made him wonder why it kept happening to him. However, the pacer's intensity didn't drop. He, in fact, was the one who believed India can still do it. Add to it, a not so impressive show by his fellow pacer Akash Deep made things more challenging for him. It only added to his workload but he remained undeterred. "From the first day to the fifth Test of the series and the fifth day of the match, the way we fought, it was an unbelievable fight. Each and everyone in the dressing room, everyone in the dressing room had the belief that we will win the match from here. Because everyone is a youngster. Everyone had the belief that we will win the match from here," the pacer told reporters after the win.

Among the pacers, only two have played in all five matches and as Chris Woakes didn't bowl in India's second innings after dislocating his shoulder on Day 1 of the fifth and final Test here at the Oval, India's Siraj remained the last man standing by the end of the long and gruelling tour that saw injuries ruling out players especially the fast bowlers. With their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah available only for three matches due to his workload management and others like Akash Deep and Nitish Kumar Reddy getting injured during the course of the series, Siraj was the only available option for Shubman Gill and Co. And Siraj, whi finished with 23 wickets in nine innings during the series, made it count by emerging India's most potent attack and helping them level the series 2-2.

Considering his workload and the way he stepped up every single match, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel had termed Siraj outstanding on this tour after fourth day play on Sunday. England skipper Ben Stokes after the match said he has a lot of respect and admiration for Siraj. "I’ve always had great respect and admiration for Mohammed Siraj. As a competitor. He just keeps coming and coming and coming. You know he's going to be in the fight with you. Again, just another example of what it means. This game in particular, I've always had a lot of respect for the way Siraj goes about his cricket, what he does and how he takes it on," Stokes told journalists during the post-match press conference.