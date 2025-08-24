Cheteshwar Pujara: The boy who was born to bat, hangs his boots

Right from when he was about three, that was all he did. Arvind Pujara, the senior, put a bat in his hand, and made sure Cheteshwar followed. A former first-class cricketer, Arvind hoped and dreamt of making his son an India cricketer and did everything he could to make sure Cheteshwar was on the right path. Together, they aimed for the stars, were willing to put in the work, blood, sweat and toil, and the rewards came along in time. Watching his son walk out for the 100th time in Test cricket is a memory Arvind holds very dear.

In all 13 years of international cricket and more than two decades of professional sport, if there ever was one thing that defined Cheteswar, it was his love for batting. From the time he hit a triple century at U-14 level to his last first-class match (Saurashtra versus Gujarat) at his home ground in Rajkot earlier this year, batting was one constant. It did not matter if he was an India No 3 or someone on the fringes because of his slow batting or someone Indian cricket moved on from, Cheteshwar never moved on from batting, until Sunday. He was the kind of India cricketer and a red-ball specialist who never had to be told that he should play domestic cricket.

One example comes to mind. It was Day 1 of the third Test between India and England at Rajkot in February 2024. By then, the selectors had made it clear that they had moved on from Pujara, who was training at the venue along with his Saurashtra teammates for the next Ranji Trophy match against Manipur. Some of the scribes went to meet him during lunch, and he indulged. Cheteshwar checked in on the score, and responded saying it was not ideal to lose three wickets on that pitch for that score. He enquired about the pitch and went on to say that runs will come later. When the conversation veered towards his past records and what he could have done on the surface, Pujara redirected towards his next challenge — batting well and taking Saurashtra into knockouts.