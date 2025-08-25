Metamorphosis: From being 'dictator' to Ajju bhai, J&K coach's story

CHENNAI: Former India all-rounder Ajay Sharma was vacationing in Thailand with his family three years ago when he got a call from Mithun Manhas, ex-Delhi captain and member of Cricket Operations and Development of the sub-committee running the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

Sharma had seen Manhas' growth as a cricketer in Delhi and the duo had been in regular touch. Born in Jammu, Manhas after playing and leading Delhi for a long time had returned to J&K and was given a responsibility of improving cricket in the region.

"He told me about the vacancy (coach) for the senior side as their incumbent coach Sanjeev Sharma had left the team. But honestly, I was not that interested," 61-year-old Sharma told this daily on the sidelines of the J&K match against Baroda in the Buchi Babu Invitation Tournament at the Murugappa Ground on Saturday. J&K went on to win the contest with a bonus point to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament.

Sharma, however, decided to take up the role with the J&K cricket team on his return and joined the squad in September 2022 at the start of the domestic season. Not happy with the work ethics and how they go about their training, Sharma decided to change the team culture for the better but ended up rubbing the players, especially the senior ones, the wrong way. "I wanted them to train properly and take every outing seriously. A couple of them were already playing in the IPL and were stars of the team. I wanted that star culture to end but that did not go down well with the players. They soon wrote to the sub-committee complaining about me. The letter was signed by almost all players in the squad that time," Sharma said.

The committee members spoke to Sharma on the issue and urged him to go easy on players. "The average age of players was around 24, younger than my son. So I decided to become their friends and implement my ways gradually instead of rushing them. But I knew it would not bear the fruits immediately," he said.

J&K reached the Vijay Hazare quarterfinals that season but lost to Assam to bow out of the event. "Once the season ended, I asked every player to write a feedback for me. Almost all of them were critical of me. Some termed me a dictator while others lamented my ways. I still have those letters," Sharma said with a grin.