From helping his father at hair saloon to winning gold at Commonwealth C'ships: Lifter Yash's story

CHENNAI: Vinod Khandagale was into bodybuilding in his youth and used to train at a local gym named Digvijay Institute in Sangli, Maharashtra in the late 90s. During his days at the gym, he had seen people training for weightlifting at the place.

Born into a family who had been running a hair-cutting saloon for generations, Vinod had to leave bodybuilding and join his family's profession. Vinod might have given up his dream then but vowed that he would not let his children pursue the family profession. And he did exactly the same when admitted his elder son Yash at Digvijay Institute.

It was not easy as at times he struggled to make dietary arrangements for his son but the family, with some help from coach Mayur Sinhasane, managed to sail through the storm. It all came to fruition when Yash clinched a gold medal in the 65kg division in the junior category at the ongoing Commonwealth Championships in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

"It's been our profession since generations so I always wanted my both sons — Yash and Vedant — to learn the basic skills but I never wanted them to take it up as a career," Vinod told this daily from Sangli. "Recently I renovated the shop and hired a man to help me but in the past I used to manage the shop alone. So sometimes when there were a lot of customers, Yash used to help me. He still does it if the queue is long," added Vinod.