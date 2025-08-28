Working smart is better than hard work: Dhoni's advice to CSK pacer Ramakrishna

CHENNAI: On a placid wicket at Murugappa Ground during the third round of All India Buch Babu Invitation Tournament on Wednesday, Maharashtra pacer Ramakrishna Ghosh claimed four wickets — two batters were bowled through the gate while one was trapped before the stumps — to bundle out Himachal Pradesh for 239 runs.

The right-arm medium pacer bowled 16 overs during Himachal Pradesh's first innings on the surface where other fast bowlers preferred not to bowl. But that's what he loves to do — extract something from the wicket not offering any assistance to the pacers.

"It's important to be disciplined on surfaces like this as it's a good wicket for batters," the Chennai Super Kings pacer, who was acquired for his base price of Rs 30 lakh for the 2025 season, told this daily. The 28-year-old fast bowling all-rounder said such wickets help bowlers get ready for tournaments like Ranji Trophy.

"For fast bowlers with temperature on the higher side, we have to run hard and bowl fast, I feel that you need to have that discipline, line and length and the channel you are bowling. If you can create pressure then it's good and that's how a bowler should bowl. So we have to bowl on such wickets to get ready for tournaments like Ranji Trophy. On such wickets, you have to bowl in one area consistently. Obviously it's easy for batters but if you keep hitting the right line and length then any batter can face difficulties. Wickets like this make a pacer disciplined. So I will say this wicket is a reality check for any fast bowler, what they need to do and how well prepared they are."

Clubbed in Group A with TNCA President's XI, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh, the match was inconsequential for both teams but Ghosh bowled his heart out to lay foundation for his team's maiden win in the tournament. "It's a fantastic tournament just before the Ranji Trophy because going to Ranji, we as fast bowlers manage our workload. To be at the peak, we have to bowl continuously some overs like 25-30 overs a week. So this tournament gives us that platform to know where we are and what we need to do. Also currently in India there is rain almost everywhere so it's really difficult to practice outdoors but being in Chennai, the city has provision that we can practice. The city has such good facilities. The wickets here help us prepare. So we are almost ready for the Ranji season."

Ghosh might not have got a game in the 2025 IPL but gained a lot just by spending time with legends of the game including former India captain MS Dhoni. "During nets, I used to overdo a few things but Dhoni bhai said I should prepare a plan and go about in a structured manner. He said hard work is important but working smart is better. He also asked me to improve my batting if I can do it. I didn't have a lot of interactions with him but whatever we had, he said I have to manage things smartly. He said I have to find ways how I can perform better with my skill set," remembered Ghosh.