After leading Himachal in Buchi Babu at 20, Mahajan ready for domestic grind

CHENNAI: Innesh Mahajan was in Puducherry representing Himachal Pradesh in the senior inter-state one-day tournament when he was asked to join another team from the state playing in the All India Buchi Babu Invitation Tournament in Chennai. Himachal captain Mayank Dagar had to join the North Zone team for the Duleep Trophy and hence the coach decided to bring in Mahajan as his replacement.

Hours after reaching Chennai, 20-year-old Mahajan not only took the field but also led the team in their second match against Chhattisgarh. Having captained Himachal U19 team in the past, the wicketkeeper and left-hand opening batter had the experience and his teammates, especially the senior ones made it easy for him by lending support whenever required. "It was a good experience. The seniors guided me a lot," Mahajan, who was also in the India U19 squad for the 2024 World Cup, told The New Indian Express.

It was Mahajan's mother, Ekta, who encouraged him to take up sports. "She always wanted me to pursue some sport with academics. At four, I started with tennis and then dabbled in skating before switching to cricket at six." Before he was born, the parents shifted to Noida from Himachal Pradesh and the move only helped their son to grow as a cricketer.

Three years later, Mahajan changed the school to pursue cricket seriously. "I joined Billabong School that has Wonders Cricket Club. There I met coach Phool Chand Sharma sir. He played a key role in my development as a cricketer. He also introduced me to Tanmay (Srivastava) bhaiyya there. Since then, he has been mentoring me and guiding me whenever I need any help."

Tanmay is a former Uttar Pradesh and India U19 player who also featured in the IPL representing a few teams. He then did a coaching course before taking up umpiring.