Jr Hockey WC: How Spain became more Spain than ever before to create history

"Modern hockey is more physical. Hockey players are now athletes. They are athletes and then hockey players. But, for me, the ball is the most important. We train (keeping this in mind."

It's why the final promises to be a clash of contrasts. Germany are a highly technical team but like they showed against India, they can be a very intense physical team with their running power down both flanks. Some of their players also have imposing frames so they will look to put pressure. Spain, though, will look to suffocate their opponents with the ball.

Torras, who also works as one of the assistant coaches to Max Caldas in the senior set-up, is quick to point out that, in terms of physicality, they may not be strong 'we have very technical players, so we can use this on the pitch'.

That's just one aspect of what makes Spain such a unique team at the World Cup in 2025. There's of course the well-known Terrassa factor. The city is basically Spain's hockey equivalent of Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The place, a 20-minute car ride from Barcelona, has produced over 125 hockey Olympians.

First, a history about the place. There was a cultural exchange between English and Catalan families. When a few kids went to England to deal in textiles, they brought back a couple of hockey sticks. That love affair continues even today. "In this squad, we have 15 players from Catalonia," Torras says. "It's common to see young kids have sticks with them even when walking on the streets or in the nearby parks." This phenomenon has historically helped Spain have multiple joint practice sessions on a weekly basis. So there's already an understanding and chemistry.

When Torras is asked what makes this side special, he says: "It's a very good team outside the pitch because there's a nice blend of youth and experience." It's something that's referenced by captain Guiu Corominas as well.