Argentina use article on Dutch website as extra motivation

CHENNAI: Argentina's hockey teams across all levels and genders are known for mixing flair with discipline. They are robust, not shy to impose their physicality. These words, used by the Dutch hockey website — hockey.nl — caused serious consternation within the Argentinian set-up as soon as the article titled 'Argentinians covered in tattoos:...' was published on the website.

When the young team and support staff read it on Thursday night, the motivation to beat them in the third quarterfinals of the junior hockey World Cup went up a few notches. "You have to check hockey.nl," said coach Juan Gilardi in the mixed zone after the game. "You have to see what they wrote, it's not nice."

Hockey.nl, as a kind of preview for the game, suggested that the country's players don't make ideal son-in-laws. The article also noted their physicality as one of their main strengths. It also highlighted the tattoos of some of the players, including captain Tomas Ruiz. "A dragon-like creature, a butterfly, an ace playing card, the number 15... you name, he's had it inked onto his skin," the piece further stated (a loose translation from Dutch).