Argentina use article on Dutch website as extra motivation

CHENNAI: Argentina's hockey teams across all levels and genders are known for mixing flair with discipline. They are robust, not shy to impose their physicality. These words, used by the Dutch hockey website — hockey.nl — caused serious consternation within the Argentinian set-up as soon as the article titled 'Argentinians covered in tattoos:...' was published on the website.
When the young team and support staff read it on Thursday night, the motivation to beat them in the third quarterfinals of the junior hockey World Cup went up a few notches. "You have to check hockey.nl," said coach Juan Gilardi in the mixed zone after the game. "You have to see what they wrote, it's not nice."
Hockey.nl, as a kind of preview for the game, suggested that the country's players don't make ideal son-in-laws. The article also noted their physicality as one of their main strengths. It also highlighted the tattoos of some of the players, including captain Tomas Ruiz. "A dragon-like creature, a butterfly, an ace playing card, the number 15... you name, he's had it inked onto his skin," the piece further stated (a loose translation from Dutch).
Gilardi wants an official apology from the federation. "It's not nice," he said. "We were angry about that. They should respect other teams. I hope there will be some kind of apology." While hockey.nl is not the official website of the federation, it's closely linked with that of the KNHB, the federation. But a disclaimer on the hockey.nl states: "Hockey.nl and OranjeHockey are publications of the KNHB. However, the opinions expressed on the Platforms should not be considered the official views of the KNHB, unless explicitly stated otherwise."
The match itself was a typical game featuring Argentina at this level against a high-end European opponent. There was a lot of defending. The Dutch teams love to attack so the South Americans came out with a clear game plan to 'stay compact', according to Gilardi, who won the 2016 Olympics with the senior team.
Netherlands entered the striking circle 31 times (Argentina had 10 circle penetrations) but their goal bound efforts either found a stick or were thwarted by the goalkeeper. On the three occasions they managed to earn a penalty corner, the dragflickers couldn't convert.
Captain Ruiz's tattoos may have been meant to paint a description but he had the last laugh as he converted from their last penalty corner in the 52nd minute. Maybe he will ink 'Chennai' for his next tattoo.
On Sunday, they face Spain for a place in the final.