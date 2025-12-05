India display guts, corner glory in thriller

With 17 seconds to go in the third quarter, India were seemingly on the verge of exiting their own party. Belgium had nullified their attacking threat and they had also scored a goal. 1-0 with 15 minutes change remaining to rescue a home World Cup.

Step forward captain Rohit, who had to have a plate inserted in his jaw after taking a ball to the face in the camp last year. During his rehab, the 21-year-old did wonder about the sometimes cruel nature of this sport where willingly rushing to stop a ball travelling over 100kph is part of the job description.

On Friday, though, he was the one who sent the ball low and fast into the Belgium goal to bring the hosts back into a contest where they were in danger of being shut out by an obdurate Belgian defence. That's when Rohit, in the absence of the injured Araijeet Hundal, the team's star dragflicker, stepped up and slammed home the deadball. It was the lift-off after a very worrying 40 minutes where the hosts had hit a red wall. With momentum on their side for the first time in the match, they poured forward as they sensed an opportunity. The found a hole in the Belgium defence and earned another penalty corner which Tiwari converted to bring the roof down.