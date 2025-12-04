Jr Hockey WC: Left is right for England midfielder Hughson

CHENNAI: In a sport where 'left is apparently not right', Matthew Hughson of England may well be continuing the trend of left-handed hockey players from the country after midfielder Ashley Jackson retired in 2021.

Hughson has been a rock at the back for England in the ongoing FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup campaign. Apart from the 3-5 defeat to the Netherlands in the pool stage, which eventually cost them a place in the quarterfinals, the 21-year-old has been part of the defence that would concede only two goals in their next two pool games (13-0 vs Austria, 3-1 vs Malaysia). On Thursday, the defender helped maintain that defensive authority in their 3-1 win against Chile in the 9-16 quarterfinals here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.

The left-handed player grew up playing multiple sports in Surrey, in the South of England. His parents Jo and Eric Hughson, who were amongst the handful of English supporters in the pavilion, explained how their son initially played multiple sports. “He played cricket and golf with his right hand, and tennis with his left hand,” Jo, the mother, told this daily.