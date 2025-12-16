A youngster's soaring hits

“Obviously, 2025 is very special,” Kamalini exclaims during a select media interaction on the sidelines of the Tamil Nadu Sports Conclave 2025 in Chennai. “I got to play in WPL, won the U19 World Cup, and now the India call-up, all in the same year. It feels like a reward for all the hard work that went in over the last five-six years. Very emotional,” she adds.

The journey to this point has indeed been an emotional one. Gunalan and Saranya identified their daughter’s interest in the sport during the Covid lockdown and decided to take the plunge. Every day, week, month, and year has been about her cricket and it did not take long before Kamalini made the news. They moved from Madurai to Chennai for her cricket and soon, she rose through the TN age-group ranks.

Through all this, a lot of struggles were endured and sacrifices made, including her father’s health. But the family persevered and Kamalini could not be prouder. “It is a proud moment. All the struggles he (my dad) went through, was for me to play for India. Even now, despite health issues, he is working for me. So to get here, feels very happy and it happened with all the support of dad, mom, and brother,” she says.