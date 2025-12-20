Combinations cost Shubman Gill his place in T20 WC squad

When asked if it was his lack of form that had led to this big call, both captain Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Ajit Agarkar reiterated that the decision was more about the combinations the team management wanted in order to defend the World Cup. "Shubman Gill is short of runs at the moment and missed the last WC too," Agarkar said at the press conference. "It's the combinations more than anything else. Two keepers at the top, that's the way we want to try and obviously the team management eventually will decide when they play what kind of combinations. It's more the combinations. Someone has to miss out when you pick 15 and unfortunately, it's Gill at this point," he added.

To elaborate a little further, having a keeper at the top allows head coach Gautam Gambhir and Yadav to play multiple all-rounders and finishers, and by default extending their already solid batting depth. It also gives them variety in the player pool to pick from. Whereas, with Gill at the top, they would have had to give up a middle-order spot for keeper, shortening their bowling options as well as batting depth.

So with Gill gone, Jitesh Sharma also had to make way and it allowed them to pick another top-order keeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who is making a comeback after a triumphant Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. And Rinku Singh, who was dropped for the South Africa series also returned to the squad. "We wanted to have a keeper at the top. We wanted to have someone like Rinku Singh or maybe a Washington Sundar later on to have a different combination. So, that's why we brought in that extra wicket-keeper at the top. And it's not about the form, it's about the quality. He's a terrific player. And there's no question about that. It's just that the situation is such that we need a keeper to back up the order to have 2-3 good combinations which can win us the World Cup," Yadav said.