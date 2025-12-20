Successful people will try again after setback: Coach Woller Akos on Vinesh comeback

CHENNAI: Mat is the space she has ruled over a decade and a space she feels at home. In Paris, last year, that safe haven broke her too. After beating the world’s best wrestler in her weight category, she was on course for the biggest prize the planet could offer in sport – gold at Olympics. The night passed by and it was just a matter of hours before she would be facing her adversary, USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt – going by Vinesh’s form, the final was supposed to be a formality.

Yet, as fate would have it, she was overweight by 100 grams. She was broken and bruised both physically and mentally and came back empty handed. Announcement of retirement followed. By her side, through those moments of trials and tribulations, was her coach Woller Akos. If anybody would have known what had happened that night it was the Hungarian who was with her trying to shed those extra pounds as the clock ticked towards doom (the hour of weigh-in).

Now, more than a year after Paris and a few months after delivering her first baby (a boy), Vinesh has decided to come out of retirement and take another shot at destiny – the missing jigsaw in her illustrious career – an Olympic medal at LA 2028. Thousands of miles away in Budapest, Hungary, Woller Akos has been following Vinesh’s every move off the mat.

Woller puts the decision quite succinctly. “Vinesh has decided to come out of retirement,” he tells this daily during a Whatsapp interaction. “She said this decision is 200%. I think it is a good decision because that's what makes successful people different from others; if they make a mistake they will still try again. That's the power few people have. She too has this power. Time will decide what she can perform but I understand her feelings.” He believes that every person is different but feels, mentally and physically refreshed Vinesh can do great things.