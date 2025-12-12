Wrestler Vinesh training in Bengaluru, eyes LA 2028 medal

CHENNAI: In a dramatic turnaround of events, one of India’s most decorated wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat has announced her intention to come out of retirement on Friday. She has posted on her social media accounts that the fire is still burning and she would take one final shot at an Olympic medal at the LA 28 Olympic Games.

Though the announcement seemed sudden, the wrestler had hinted comeback when she moved to Bengaluru with her just-born child for training. Vinesh along with her husband Somvir Rathee welcomed a baby boy into the family in July and soon after she started fitness sessions at Pratap Sports School, Kharkhoda in Sonepat, Haryana.

Om Prakash Dahiya, Vinesh’s childhood coach, said his ward has already moved to Bengaluru to train. “She is already in Bengaluru. Once again, the goal is to win an Olympic medal. She is accompanied by a woman there as she needs someone to take care of her son and training,” Dahiya said. As always, Olympic Gold Quest is supporting her. Vinesh, multiple World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallist, suffered heartbreaks at the Olympics not once but thrice.

From her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Games where she was stretchered out after suffering a knee injury on the mat to unfathomable loss at the 2021 Tokyo Games to disqualification hours before the gold medal bout for being 50 grams overweight at the 2024 Paris Games, the 31-year-old somehow always had a torturous outing at the world’s biggest stage.

But the road to glory will not be easy. Vinesh, who contested and won from Haryana’s Julana constituency during the Assembly elections last year, has to start from the scratch. She was an Indian Railway employee but resigned before joining politics. She may have to earn her berth first in district and then state squad before making it to the Haryana team for the next nationals in 2026. It needs to be seen in which weight category she would compete. At Paris Olympics, Vinesh had competed in 50kg.