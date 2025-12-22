Post World Cup win, big boost for domestic women cricketers in India

CHENNAI: In what comes as a major boost for women cricketers in the country, the BCCI has massively increased the domestic match fee after Harmanpreet Kaur and her team lifted the World Cup in Navi Mumbai last month.

Per the latest revision, a senior women cricketer will receive `50,000 per day as match fee (playing member) for one-dayers and multi-day events and `25,000 for T20s (playing member). For the reserves, it would be `25,000 and `12,500, respectively. Previously, the playing XI member would get `20,000 and the reserve player would get `10000. Meanwhile, for age-group cricketers, the new pay would be `25,000 for one-dayers and `12,500 for reserves (one-dayers and T20s). The reserve players will receive `12,500 and `6250, respectively.

This pay raise comes soon after India women ended their ICC trophy drought by beating South Africa and winning the ODI World Cup at home on November 2. A day after the WC triumph, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had told this daily that a decision will be taken soon when asked about the central contracts and domestic pay for women. "A lot of new things will come up after yesterday's (Sunday) paradigm shift in our women's cricket. We will do something which we are going to announce in a very short time," Saikia had said at the time. On Monday, the decision was made to increase the domestic match fee of women cricketers during the BCCI Apex Council meeting.