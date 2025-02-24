Champions Trophy: How high dot ball percentage, middle-over muddle led to Pakistan's downfall

Now, dot ball percentage did not use to be a big issue for elite teams and batters as they compensate with boundaries. Pakistan, however, haven't been able to do that either. In 2025, their boundary percentage of 46.96 is only better than Bangladesh's 40.08. In comparison, India have played approximately 125 dot balls per innings on average while having the best boundary percentage of 55.1. Unless a team is chasing a sub-par target, the combination of high dot balls and lower boundary percentage could prove to be fatal as it has been for Pakistan.

Even during the match against India — where the previous match against the Kiwis was a clear indication of the need for a good powerplay with the bat — Pakistan played 61 dot balls in the first 15 overs. One could argue that India are a far superior bowling attack on paper, but Harshit Rana has just come into the set up, Mohammed Shami wasn't running in at full tilt and yet Mohammad Rizwan and company went into a shell after losing two wickets in the first 15 overs. What followed was yet another middle-order muddle that has continued since the 2023 ODI WC. "... in our meeting we had discussed that on this pitch around 270 – 280 runs would be enough to score. Because the outfield was slow, the pitch was slow. So, the ball wasn't going in the gaps. If we would have scored 280 maybe the results would be different today. But me and Saud tried to build a partnership and took a lot of time. But after that the shot selection was poor and that’s where they got a chance to take our wickets. After that our middle order maybe couldn’t take the pressure and we couldn’t manage.," skipper Rizwan tried to explain on Sunday.

"What I believe in is that the Indian team put in more effort than us today. Maybe they were more brave than us. And that's why they got this result. And we made mistakes. Maybe we didn't show bravery at one place. And we needed energy in our fielding. So maybe we lacked that energy. Because of which we made mistakes. And maybe we lacked those things," he added.

For any other team, on any other day, it could be seen as a case of the opponent being a better team — which they are — but with Pakistan there is a clear pattern. And this early exit from the Champions Trophy should come as a wake-up call for hosts. For them to compete and dominate among the top teams in the world, especially before the ODI WC in 2027, Pakistan will have to take a hard look in the mirror and reboot the way they operate in the 50-over format.