Of shedding fear of failure and helping youngsters: Arundhati Reddy's pursuit of excellence

CHENNAI: December 11, 2024 remains an unforgettable day for Arundhati Reddy. After waiting for her chance in the first two games, the all-rounder took the field for India on a hot day at the WACA in Perth against Australia in the third and final ODI. By the time she was done with her first five overs, Australia went from 52/0 to 78/4 and Reddy's figures read 5-1-11-4. Although Australia went on to score 298/6 and beat India comfortably, Reddy finished with 4/26 in ten overs — third-best ODI figures by a visiting bowler in Australia.
"I think what worked for me was, because I didn't play the first two games, I could analyse the batters and their game plans against the medium-pacers. That two matches helped me just understand what the batting order of Australia does. So I could make individual plans," she recalled at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. "I think my preparation started the previous day, the entire tour but especially the previous day. So when I was bowling in the nets, I was bowling to Harleen Deol and Smriti Mandhana. So, in my head, I was bowling to Phoebe Litchfield and I think that preparation helped me just to understand the conditions and again the wicket was great. All I had to do was hit the right areas," she remembered.
Reddy is in Chennai for the senior women's one-day challengers and her side, Team A, fell short in the last-over finish, conceding the trophy to Team C on Wednesday. That ODI in Perth was her last outing in India colours. Since then, Reddy was not included in the squad for the home series against West Indies and Ireland. While it is not easy for any player to be in such a position, the all-rounder wants to focus on what she can do to be the best version of herself every time she takes the field. "These things are not in my hands. I think at the end of the day, my cricket is in my hands and if I just keep doing my job, as and when the opportunity comes, I will do well for India," she said.
It is the kind of mindset that has helped Reddy become the cricketer she is in the last few years. To not worry about failures, take risks, express herself and work towards becoming the best all-rounder in the world. And it has helped. For someone who has been playing domestic cricket from the age of 12, Reddy believes the past couple of years has been her best as a cricketer. She had to change quite a few things to make it happen. "I had to make some tough decisions leading up to the season last year. I had a lot to gain, nothing to lose. I have focused more on just expressing myself. Obviously there was a lot of fear of failure when I was young. But now I just want to do well in whichever team I play for. I am okay to take the risks that come with it. I think that is helping my game a lot.
"I think there is this one thing that the discussion I had with my coach. Two years ago when I spoke to Arjun sir (Arjun Dev of NICE academy). The only thing that he told me was that whether the tag comes, doesn't come or whichever team that you play for, all we want is focus on being the best all-rounder in the world. Be it a club game or an India game. The focus is to become the best all-rounder. Again, it's very hard to say whether you play or don't play. It's still difficult for you as a player because there is a lot of uncertainty that comes with it. But what motivates me is just waking up every day and trying to be the best cricketer I can be. And that's what I want to chase. Genuinely, if you ask me. I think that's what keeps me going," she said, before adding, "I think now I've become responsible enough to understand. Whichever team I play for, I'm also one of the senior players. It helps me a lot. Seeing things that way, helping the other girls. I think that also gets the best out of me. That's what I just focus on rather than thinking too much about where I should be, where I could be."
In this couple of years, Arjun, former India fielding coach Biju George, who is also with Delhi Capitals, and former Hyderabad cricketer Sumanth Kolla have been the ones Reddy has turned to for help whenever she needed. "Biju George, Arjun Dev, back home. I think, again, these three people have really helped me a lot. And obviously, whenever I need any kind of help, it's them I look up to. It just gives me a sense of peace also. Just knowing that they are backing me," she said.
In the challengers, Reddy took two three-fers, helping Team-A reach the final. While they did not end up on the right side of the result, Reddy wants to look ahead towards the WPL. She was instrumental in Delhi Capitals reaching the final in 2024 — they also got to the summit clash in the first season — and wants to go all the way this time. "I am actually very excited. I love the WPL. I think I just like the atmosphere that comes with WPL. Again, DC has been a great franchise for me. They have backed me a lot. So I am looking forward to playing for them again. And hopefully win this time," she signed off.