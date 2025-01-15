Of shedding fear of failure and helping youngsters: Arundhati Reddy's pursuit of excellence

CHENNAI: December 11, 2024 remains an unforgettable day for Arundhati Reddy. After waiting for her chance in the first two games, the all-rounder took the field for India on a hot day at the WACA in Perth against Australia in the third and final ODI. By the time she was done with her first five overs, Australia went from 52/0 to 78/4 and Reddy's figures read 5-1-11-4. Although Australia went on to score 298/6 and beat India comfortably, Reddy finished with 4/26 in ten overs — third-best ODI figures by a visiting bowler in Australia.

"I think what worked for me was, because I didn't play the first two games, I could analyse the batters and their game plans against the medium-pacers. That two matches helped me just understand what the batting order of Australia does. So I could make individual plans," she recalled at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. "I think my preparation started the previous day, the entire tour but especially the previous day. So when I was bowling in the nets, I was bowling to Harleen Deol and Smriti Mandhana. So, in my head, I was bowling to Phoebe Litchfield and I think that preparation helped me just to understand the conditions and again the wicket was great. All I had to do was hit the right areas," she remembered.

Reddy is in Chennai for the senior women's one-day challengers and her side, Team A, fell short in the last-over finish, conceding the trophy to Team C on Wednesday. That ODI in Perth was her last outing in India colours. Since then, Reddy was not included in the squad for the home series against West Indies and Ireland. While it is not easy for any player to be in such a position, the all-rounder wants to focus on what she can do to be the best version of herself every time she takes the field. "These things are not in my hands. I think at the end of the day, my cricket is in my hands and if I just keep doing my job, as and when the opportunity comes, I will do well for India," she said.