Of letting go and being brave, DC all-rounder Arundhati Reddy’s resurgence story

By the time the one-dayers came along, Reddy had settled in. In five innings, she scored 252 runs at an average of 126 apart from four wickets. Although Kerala missed out on knockouts berth, Reddy kept pushing herself and team. “She performed well and lifted the performance of the team as well. The benefit with her is that she shared her experience with me and the players and it gave them a lot of confidence. That made a difference to the players as well,” says Kerala coach Suman Sharma.

Going into the 2024 WPL with this momentum and confidence, Reddy became the go-to first change pacer for DC captain Meg Lanning. Unlike the last season, where she did not play all games, Reddy has been a regular for DC. She has taken eight wickets — most by an Indian pacer so far — in seven matches, and has effected two runouts and been a gun on the outfield. The next Indian pacer on the wicket-takers list is Shikha Pandey with six scalps and Mumbai India’s Pooja Vastrakar (5).

One of the key factors behind Reddy’s performance and confidence is the work she had put in during the season. Reddy worked on her release positions, especially with the new ball, with George during the DC camps. “She really pushed herself, worked on specific things she wanted to do. Even though she is not bowling with the new ball in WPL, down the line, when she plays for India and bowls with the new ball, it will be very effective. She has put on another yard of pace too. She has become stronger and very quick in covering the ground,” says George.

Reddy also trained with Arjun Dev at the NICE Academy in Bengaluru. There, she worked on being brave as a pacer and trying different things like coming around the wicket to a left-hander, field setups and so on. The result is there for everyone to see. From bowling only nine overs in the 2023 WPL, she has sent down 23 overs so far this season.