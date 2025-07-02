Batman and Shuberman: Gill leads from the front with patient century

Their primary seam-bowling batting all-rounder, Nitish Reddy, had just left alone a Chris Woakes delivery. It came back in off the seam to disturb the stumps. India had lost the first of three all-rounders for just one run and were staring at another collapse. This time, perhaps, even a worse one than that of Headingley where they had at least crossed 400 runs before crumbling. Here, their only hope of that not happening was the Gill.

Having come in at the stroke of lunch, Gill had shown restraint and patience like never before. He knew very well that there were no demons on the surface even though Ben Stokes had opted to bowl first. He also knew that the only way this team becomes his own is if he continues to set the tone with the bat.

It helped that Yashasvi Jaiswal had done his bit when Gill walked in. The left-hander had his fair share of half chances in the first hour, but had made the most of it. He took on everything that was thrown at him, including the hard lengths, directed at his body. Jaiswal, against a packed off-side field, often created room to slash or cut the ball through gully. As many as four boundaries came through the third-man region and three more through point.