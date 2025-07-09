Archer returns to Test cricket after two years as England target win at Lord's

LONDON: Their pace bowlers could only pick nine wickets across two innings, one less than India's speedster Akash Deep's match-haul, in the Edgbaston Test, which England lost by a record margin of 336 runs. The hammering at the hands of India, which also levelled the five-match series 1-1, was bound to draw some reactions from the hosts and they responded by including pacer Jofra Archer in their playing XI for the third match starting at the Lord's on Thursday. Fellow pacer Josh Tongue made way for Archer as England made only one change for the Lord's Test.

It's not that the team management parachuted the Barbados-born fast bowler as a quick-fix replacement. Archer was added to the squad ahead of the second match in Birmingham. Despite not being given a game in Birmingham, the pacer was retained in the squad and England captain Ben Stokes said then it was done to help him get acquainted with the team. In fact, Archer played for Sussex against Durham last month and took 1/32 in 18 overs in the first innings. Durham, however, did not bat a second time as the match ended in a draw.

As far the longest format of the game is concerned, Archer last featured in a Test in February 2021. Incidentally, it came against India on a rank-turner in Ahmedabad where the match got over inside two days with the hosts winning by 10 wickets. Given the nature of the surface, Archer couldn't do much with the ball in the match, picking up the wicket of Shubman Gill, his only scalp in the match.