India in England: Akash is the limit for pacer Deep

CHENNAI: AKASH Deep was asked about missing out on a five-wicket haul at the end of Day Three's play during the second Test between India and England at Edgbaston. He dismissed the question without blinking twice. That was after Mohammed Siraj revealed that he had suggested of bowling defensively so that Akash Deep could get his fifth wicket.

"Fifers come and go, I don't think about it," he said in the video shared by the BCCI. It seemed like a premonition. Just one day later he did manage to get his first fifer in the second innings against England. But more importantly, he knew that it would be worth the wait. After all, that is what life had taught Akash Deep all through his 28 years. From crowdfunding to buy a TV to watch the 2007 T20 World Cup final in the Sasaram village, Bihar, toiling for years in tennis ball cricket tournaments to losing both his father and brother in the same year, Akash Deep had endured them all.

It took him another nine years, several coaches including Ranadeb Bose, injury lay-offs and an IPL stint before a Test call-up. It eventually came in 2024 against England at home. When he made his Test debut, it was his mother, sister and family members who were present at the venue in Ranchi and in their presence, Akash Deep got his cap from former head coach Rahul Dravid. He put on a show, running through the English line-up in front of his family, helping India secure the series. One of the things he keeps saying even now, as he did after his debut last year is: "My family has a big role to play in my success because when you lose two family members in a year, you don’t have much to lose but only to gain." That sort of perspective is what helped him keep up with the grind. It is for his family, including his sister who was battling cancer, Akash Deep wanted to not just play for India but win matches as well. So when he missed out on a fifer in the first innings, it was the last thing on his mind. He knew that the job is only half done and come the fourth innings, he will get another chance.