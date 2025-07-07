India in England: Akash is the limit for pacer Deep

CHENNAI: AKASH Deep was asked about missing out on a five-wicket haul at the end of Day Three's play during the second Test between India and England at Edgbaston. He dismissed the question without blinking twice. That was after Mohammed Siraj revealed that he had suggested of bowling defensively so that Akash Deep could get his fifth wicket.
"Fifers come and go, I don't think about it," he said in the video shared by the BCCI. It seemed like a premonition. Just one day later he did manage to get his first fifer in the second innings against England. But more importantly, he knew that it would be worth the wait. After all, that is what life had taught Akash Deep all through his 28 years. From crowdfunding to buy a TV to watch the 2007 T20 World Cup final in the Sasaram village, Bihar, toiling for years in tennis ball cricket tournaments to losing both his father and brother in the same year, Akash Deep had endured them all.
It took him another nine years, several coaches including Ranadeb Bose, injury lay-offs and an IPL stint before a Test call-up. It eventually came in 2024 against England at home. When he made his Test debut, it was his mother, sister and family members who were present at the venue in Ranchi and in their presence, Akash Deep got his cap from former head coach Rahul Dravid. He put on a show, running through the English line-up in front of his family, helping India secure the series. One of the things he keeps saying even now, as he did after his debut last year is: "My family has a big role to play in my success because when you lose two family members in a year, you don’t have much to lose but only to gain." That sort of perspective is what helped him keep up with the grind. It is for his family, including his sister who was battling cancer, Akash Deep wanted to not just play for India but win matches as well. So when he missed out on a fifer in the first innings, it was the last thing on his mind. He knew that the job is only half done and come the fourth innings, he will get another chance.
Life, and sport, at times have a beautiful way of giving it back when the hard yards are put in. On Sunday, it happened for Akash Deep. The 28-year-old, having already taken two wickets on Day Four including that of Joe Root with arguably the ball of the series, came out blazing on the final day. He went wide and caught Harry Brook with an in-ducker, out-did Ollie Pope with extra bounce and soon he had four. The fifer, however, was yet to come. Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna chipped in and soon it seemed like he might end up with another four-fer. But the moment finally came when Jamie Smith mis-timed a pull and was caught in the deep. Akash Deep ran wild, leapt in the air to celebrate before being embraced by his teammates.
Akash Deep had taken his first Test fifer, his name will now go on the Edgbaston honours board. But fate had something more in store for him. KL Rahul dropped Brydon Carse off Ravindra Jadeja and Akash Deep ended up taking a six-fer — his tenth wicket of the match. It is a feat neither Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj nor his idol Mohammed Shami has. But here was Akash Deep becoming only the second Indian to take a ten-fer in a Test in England. An emotional Akash Deep would later dedicate this performance to his sister during a chat with the broadcaster. "I have not spoken about this with anyone but two months back, my sister was diagnosed with cancer. She will be very happy with my performance and this will bring some smiles back. Every time I picked up the ball, her thoughts and picture crossed my mind. This performance is dedicated to her. I want to tell her, "Sis, we are all with you," he said.
As he led the team off the field with a stump and the match ball in his hand, one could not help but think about his words from Ranchi last year, "Mere paas khone ko kuch nahi tha aur paane ko sab kuch tha (I did not have anything to lose, and had everything to gain)." It is this outlook towards life and sport that brought him this far and it is one that will take him a long long way with the Indian team.