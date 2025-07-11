Investing in players, preparatory camps & an environment of belonging: How Italy made T20 World Cup dream a reality

CHENNAI: When Italy captain Joe Burns opted to bat against Netherlands in their last match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifier on Friday, he and the Azzurri knew 40 overs stood between them and living a ridiculous dream. That dream became real when they prevented Netherlands from chasing 135 in 15 overs. The hosts did hunt down the target but it was only after Italy advanced at Jersey's expense via Net Run Rate.

For someone looking at the results in the Europe region qualifiers over the past week, it might come as a surprise, but this qualification has been in the making for a long time now. The work the Italian Cricket Federation has put in over the years is yielding results. They put in place a squad with several players having a solid foundation in Australia and England. Clubs are organised (there are more than a 100) and there is a sense of belonging. Just before the competition, pre-tournament preparatory camps were held in Rome and Sussex.

Former Ireland captain and Italy assistant coach Kevin O'Brien attests to it. "We have played some good cricket (through the Qualifiers) and I think it stems back to the training camp in Rome and in England," O'Brien, who has been with Italy since 2022, tells this daily. "We assembled around June 20, had a week in Rome, got together as a team, and then moved to the UK for five or six days. We trained based on what we felt we needed to do in the tournament, the particular skills, just from the information we had on the ground, pitches. We really practised those specific skills in the training camp. Obviously the guys have executed those skills very well."

For a country with a rich sporting culture in football and several other disciplines, cricket is still at a very nascent stage.